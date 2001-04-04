Bush budget plan alarms AIDS groups

US President George W Bush's fiscal 2002 budget includes $1.8 billion tocare for people with AIDS, the same amount voted by Congress for fiscal 2001. AIDS advocacy groups say this takes no account of the rising costs of medical care and expensive drugs, demand for which is growing as people with AIDS live longer, reports the New York Times. It also notes a warning from the Kaiser Family Foundation that many state programs which provide the uninsured with AIDS drugs are now cutting back on benefits and enrollment because they are short of funds.