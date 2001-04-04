Bush budget plan alarms AIDS groups

US President George W Bush's fiscal 2002 budget includes $1.8 billion tocare for people with AIDS, the same amount voted by Congress for fiscal 2001. AIDS advocacy groups say this takes no account of the rising costs of medical care and expensive drugs, demand for which is growing as people with AIDS live longer, reports the New York Times. It also notes a warning from the Kaiser Family Foundation that many state programs which provide the uninsured with AIDS drugs are now cutting back on benefits and enrollment because they are short of funds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze