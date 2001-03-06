Bush seeks Medicare reform this year

US President George W Bush has told a group of Senators who are leadingbipartisan moves to reform Medicare that he wants this to go through this year.
Previously, Pres Bush had indicated that he felt this reform should be dealt with later in his administration, with stop-gap measures such as the Immediate Helping Hand prescription drug assistance plan for seniors (see page 13) introduced for the most pressing needs. However, he told the Senators, who included John Breaux and Bill Frist, that he wanted the work completed this year, with the 1999 task force's proposed reform used as the framework for a bipartisan consensus.
Associated Press reports note White House aides as saying that Pres Bush has been pleasantly surprised at moves in Congress for more comprehensive reform of Medicare, despite the lack of enthusiasm for his short-term drug plan. After the meeting with the President, Sen Breaux said that, "when it's all said and done, we're going to have universal coverage of prescription drugs and modernization of Medicare as our end result."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze