C$250 mill "Biotech City" set up in Quebec

In Canada, the Quebec government, Investissement Quebec, the Institutnational de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Laval Technopole and the City of Laval have established the City of Biotechnology and Human Health of Metropolitan Montreal. The various organizations said that C$250 million ($162.8 million) will be invested over five years to set up Biotech City, which will have "numerous specialized centers for research, learning, commercial development, incubating new businesses and accommodating biotech and biopharmaceutical companies."

Pierre Lapointe, executive director of the INRS, said that the wealth of expertise in Biotech City "could benefit an industry that is booming and bring in the knowledge capital and human resources necessary to its expansion and consolidation."