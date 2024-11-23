California Drugmakers Sued On Cancer Scares

A law suit has been filed by the California Attorney General againstnine major drug companies and other makers of calcium for selling antacids and calcium supplements which expose consumers to chemicals which, according to California's Proposition 65, contain chemicals that cause cancer and reproductive harm.
The suit alleges that defendants SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare, Warner-Lambert, General Nutrition Corp, American Home Products, Perrigo, Schering-Plough Health Care, Source Nutrition, Twin Laboratories and Pharmavite failed to warn consumers that their products contain lead, thereby violating Prop 65 which requires a "clear and reasonable" warning when consumer products present a significant risk of birth defects or other forms of reproductive harm.
Among products named in the suit are Rolaids Antacid tablets, Calcium Rich, Os-Cal 500 High Potency Chewable Supplements, DI-Gel Advanced Formula antacid, GNC Food Source Fortified Calcium from Oyster Shells and GNC Dolomite 11 Grain. Based on testing conducted at the University of California at Santa Cruz, all were found to exceed the California standards by almost a factor of 10.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze