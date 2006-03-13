Friday 22 November 2024

Can drug dosage regimes provide patentable subject matter in Europe?

13 March 2006

One appeal board at the European Patent Office, Biotech Appeal Board 3.3.4, in a recently-issued decision (T 1020/03; the Genentech Decision), has said "yes" and, in so doing, has strongly criticized previous interpretations of the leading EPO Decision on second medical use claims (Enlarged Board Decision G 5/83). Board 3.3.4 has unusually made a forceful case that there can be no justification for a referral of the matter to the EPO Enlarged Board.

It is a highly respected board having heard the majority of EPO appeals concerning biotechnology cases. Hence, there is cause for optimism that the view of that Board on patentability of dosage regimes will be influential, although even at the EPO it is not a binding precedent for other boards. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether it will have any influence outside the EPO in national courts.

In the UK, two earlier Appeal Court decisions held that claims in second medical use form relying on a dosage regime are in essence disguised medical treatment claims and hence impermissible. While the door is evidently re-opened to achieving patentability of dosage regimes at the EPO, rush to file such claims may well be tempered by continuing concern over enforceability. However, the coming into force of the revised European Patent Convention (EPC 2000), scheduled for 13th December 2007 at the latest, will create new opportunity for harmonization of approach to second medical use protection both within and outside the EPO.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze