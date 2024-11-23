Canada Breaks Ground For New Distribution Center

- Connaught Laboratories of Canada has held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of its new distribution center at the firm's North York facility at a cost of C$7 million ($5.1 million). The project is expected to generate nearly 100 construction jobs in the area over the next 11 months. The center is expected to open toward the end of the summer in 1997. Connaught said that the new warehouse and distribution center is designed to meet the growing needs of the firm's manufacturing and R&D activities at the site.