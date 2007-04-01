Canada inches towards compulsory HPV vacc

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended that girls aged nine to 13 be vaccinated against the human papillomavirus. Older girls and women who are sexually active and not already infected with HPV should also be vaccinated, the NACI told the government.

In response to the demand, the Canadian Department of Finance has allocated $258.0 million in the 2007-2008 health budget, to be distributed among the provinces next year. The Toronto Globe and Mail reports that the decision could alienate part of the ruling Conservative Party's core support. The Globe and Mail also claimed that the budget allocation "does not imply" that a compulsory vaccination program will be introduced, at a total cost of $860.0 million, although the newspaper noted that it is becoming more likely. An estimated 400 women die of cervical cancer in Canada each year.