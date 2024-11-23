Canada: Ontario Patient Drug Fees

The Canadian province of Ontario has now introduced patient fees for every prescription dispensed under its provincial drug benefit plan.
The province, which says it is the last in Canada to introduce patient co-payments, requires the charge to be paid by all welfare recipients and the elderly, who previously received their prescription drugs free under the plan. The lowest fee is C$2 ($4.38) for elderly couples with annual incomes below C$16,018 ($11,697); people on higher incomes must now pay for the first C$100-worth of their drugs, then a dispensing fee to a maximum of C$6.11 for each prescription.
A number of the large drug chains are offering to pay the C$2 fee or deduct this amount from their dispensing fees.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze