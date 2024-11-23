Canada: "Overpricing" Of ICN's Virazole

Canada's federal Patented Medicine Prices Review Board has ruled that ICN Canada Ltd has been selling its respiratory syncytial virus treatment Virazole (ribavirin) at an excessive price since January 1994 (Marketletter April 29). This decision marks the first finding of excessive pricing by the Board following a hearing.

The Board has ordered ICN Canada Ltd and ICN Pharmaceuticals to cut Virazole's price from C$1,540 ($1,121) to about C$200 ($145.62), less than the 1996 maximum non-excessive price, which is currently around C$400. It has also ordered ICN to make a payment to the Crown of C$1.2 million ($873,720) by August 26.

The PMPRB also found that ICN Canada Ltd and ICN Pharmaceuticals Inc had engaged in a policy of excessive pricing since January 1994. It concluded that "the actions of ICN warrant the exercise of the Board's remedial power to the full extent permitted by the Patent Act, which is an order that will recover twice the cumulative excess revenues received by ICN Canada Ltd, to date."