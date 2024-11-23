Canada Stands Firm On Drug Patents

Compulsory licensing of drugs in Canada "is not on," according tofederal Health Minister Alan Rock, dismissing calls to repeal the 1993 Bill C-91 patent legislation amendments which gave brand-name drugs 20 years' patent protection.

"We have international obligations that we have to respect," he said. "The 20-year patent protection is beyond challenge."

However, he noted that he and federal Industry Minister John Manley are considering recommendations made in the federal parliamentary committee review of C-22 (Marketletter May 5), including: