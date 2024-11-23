Canada "Will Retain Drug Patent Cover"

Canadian government ministers have told the parliamentary review of C-91(Marketletter February 24) that they will not reduce patent protection on pharmaceuticals as a way of cutting the drugs bill.

Health Minister David Dingwall said he is concerned about rising drug prices and is working on solutions with the provincial governments, but added that Canada must respect its international treaty obligations and not isolate itself in terms of the international community. And Industry Minister John Manley commented that the government's ability to change the patent law is defined by the obligations which Canada undertook as a signatory to international property protection agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Meantime, a row has broken out over a direct-mail letter sent by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to companies, asking them to donate C$1,000 ($731) to help fight any attempts to weaken C-91. The letter seeks financial assistance in order to be able to make politicians aware of "how damaging any roll-back of patent protection would be to your business."