CANADIAN DRUG PATENTS COMPROMISE

The national convention of the ruling Liberal Party in Canada has stopped short of approving a full review of the drug patent law, as is being demanded by provincial health legislators and the generic drug industry, and which the party had promised while it was in opposition.

Instead, the convention has called on Jean Chretien's government to "encourage the use of lower-cost generic drugs to help contain the escalating costs of prescription medicines," and to monitor the effects of the existing patent law on "spiralling drug costs." It also requires patent protection to be raised at the National Health Forum, which is scheduled to be chaired by the Prime Minister later this month.

Brenda Drinkwalter, president of the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association which represents the generics makers, said the examination of patent law by the Forum amounts to a review, and said the Convention resolutions is "an important step in the right direction."