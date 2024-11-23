Canadian Drugmakers Slam Pharmacare Plans

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada has said that thefederal Liberal government's proposals for a nationwide "pharmacare" drug insurance plan and the elimination of private insurance is unrealistic.

The brand-name industry association also said that the cost to the provinces of implementing such a plan would be an extra C$4.3 billion ($3.13 billion) a year on top of the C$3 billion which they are already spending annually.

Pharmacare was recommended early this year by the National Forum on Health (Marketletter February 24), and it was one of the main pledges of the Liberals' federal election campaign in June.