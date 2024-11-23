Canadian Generics Maker's Warning

Barry Sherman, chairman of Canadian generic maker Apotex Inc, haswritten to Liberal politicians in Ottawa, warning them that what he sees as their broken promises to Canadians over drug prices will come back to haunt them at the upcoming elections.

If the Liberal federal government does not keep the promises which its members made in opposition, to take steps to lower drug prices and limit patent protection for multinational drug firms, he writes: "I give you and your colleagues in Ontario caucus my personal undertaking to take this health debate to the Ontario public and we will place the facts in front of them. We will make them aware of how the Liberal party promised to lower drug prices in 1993 and then flipflopped in 1997 and broke its promise."

Mr Sherman urges the Liberals to "stand up in caucus and defend Ontario's interests, the interests of Canadian taxpayers, the health care system and the generic drug industry."