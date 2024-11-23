CANADIAN INDUSTRY INFO CAMPAIGN

In January, the Canadian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association plans to begin an information campaign designed to give the public a better understanding of drugs and medicines, according to Michael Tarnow, president of Merck Frosst Canada Inc.
Ordinary Canadians are being denied innovative treatments because their prices prevent them from being included in provincial drug programs, he said, while those with private insurance, or who pay cash, have all drugs available to them. Mr Tarnow urged the federal government to set up an agency to carry out cost-benefit analyses of drugs that will take into account the total social costs of illnesses. "We need scientific methods of assessing the efficiency of all drugs," he said.
