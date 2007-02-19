Canadian Rx drug seizures resume in USA

Despite a promise by the US Customs and Border Protection Agency last October that it would refrain from confiscating packages of imported prescription drugs from Canada, at least 37 such packages have been reportedly seized in the southern area of the US state of Florida.
According to a report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the buyers of Canadian Internet pharmacy-supplied drugs received notices from the US Food and Drug Administration stating that their packages had been confiscated because the products "appear to be a new drug" which is unapproved by the agency. However, the pharmacists concerned claimed that the drugs supplied included global drug behemoth Pfizer's cholesterol drug Lipitor (atorvastin) and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's Nexium (esomeprazole) proton pump inhibitor, both of which are FDA-approved.
