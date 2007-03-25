Cannabinoid market forecast at over $700 million

With four drugs now in the marketplace (a 100% rise from two years ago), the cannabinoid market continues to grow, says a new report from Visiongain, which values the market for such drugs at $709.5 million at present, up from $386.7 million in 2006. Attitudes to the drugs are changing ensuring greater market penetration, and the first cannabinoid blockbuster is now a certainty.

The four drugs already available are: Marinol (dronabinol from Solvay); nabilone; Sativex (a cannabis-based oromuscosal spray from GW Pharma) rimonabant (Sanofi-Aventis' Acomplia brand for obesity)

With indications for the control of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, Marinol has additional approval as an appetite stimulant to treat anorexia associated with HIV/AIDS.