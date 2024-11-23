Cantab On Course For Strong Year

Cantab Pharmaceuticals of the UK has reported strong results for thenine months ended September 30, 1997, with revenues up to L6.9 million ($11.7 million) compared with L3.1 million for the same period last year. The rise was due to a L5 million license fee and L1.9 million in contract development payments received from Glaxo Wellcome.

Operating expenses for the first nine months increased to L8.9 million, up 45.9%, due principally to R&D investment in three product programs currently in clinical development: the TA-GW therapeutic vaccine (with SmithKline Beecham) for genital warts, the TA-HPV product for advanced cervical cancer and the DISC HSV vaccine for genital herpes. Jurek Sikorski, chief executive, said Cantab had achieved positive results in each program.