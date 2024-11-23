Cantab Pharma Calls For Cash

UK biotechnology company Cantab Pharmaceuticals is placing 4.2 million new ordinary shares at a price of 650 pence each with the aim of raising L25.7 million ($39.4 million), net of expenses. Chief executive of Cantab, Paul Haycock, said: "the capital being raised will enable Cantab to build upon its solid progress to date through the clinical development of its more advanced programs as well as the expansion of its product portfolio."
Cantab hopes shareholders will waive pre-emption rights to the placing at an extraordinary general meeting on July 8, as it hopes to expand its shareholder base. If passed, existing shareholders will have no special rights to new shares.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze