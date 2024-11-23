Cantab To Double R&D Facility

UK-based Cantab Pharmaceuticals has announced details of its new L10million ($15.8 million) R&D facility, which is to be constructed in Cambridge, England. L4.5 million is to be invested on fitting out specialist laboratories to facilitate the development of novel protein and virus-based immunotherapeutic products, through the use of its proprietary antigen and gene delivery systems.

Chief executive Jurek Sikorski said that the new building will enable the company to expand its staff to 200, and reflects the rapid growth of Cantab since it was established in 1989. The company's landlord, Trinity College, has agreed to contribute L1.5 million towards the cost of the project.