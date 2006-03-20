Friday 22 November 2024

Caprion acquires therapeutic peptide

20 March 2006

Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology firm Caprion Pharmaceuticals has announced the acquisition of a novel therapeutic peptide with what it describes as "compelling Phase IIa preclinical and clinical data for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors." Caprion expects to initiate two additional Phase IIb studies in cancer by the fourth quarter of 2006.

The peptide - originally named TT-232 and now referred to as CAP-232 - was discovered by Gyorgy Keri and developed by Tamas Szuts at Biostatin Pharmaceutical Research and Development of Budapest, Hungary. Biostatin characterized CAP-232's mechanism of action in several animal model studies demonstrating dramatic reductions in tumor volumes across multiple cancer indications. They successfully completed extensive preclinical toxicology studies and two Phase I clinical trials, demonstrating the safety and tolerability of CAP-232, which works through a novel mechanism targeting the distinct metabolism of tumor cells. CAP-232 showed early signs of efficacy in a Phase IIa trial in 12 patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.

The product is being in-licensed from Expergen, a technology transfer and development organization led by Paul Meng, who recognized the potential of CAP-232 and set out to identify the best global partners for its development. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze