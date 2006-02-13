CAT 1st-qtr revenue reached L14M

UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology has reported that revenue for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2005, was L14.0 million ($24.8 million) versus L2.7 million for the like, year-earlier period, plus the $255.0 million received from Abbott Laboratories in October last year and paid out immediately to CAT's licensors as a part of the litigation settlement with the US health care major in respect of Humira (adalimumab; Marketletters passim). The remaining royalty balance consists of accrued royalties on sales of Humira for the three months and an accrual for the first of five annual payments of $9.375 million due from Abbott in January 2006 as part of the terms of the settlement agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze