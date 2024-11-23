Cautious Merck KGaA

It is an open question whether German drugmaker Merck KGaA achieves a 30%-40% rise in profits in the current year, according to its chairman Hans Joachim Langmann, whose optimistic turn-of-year forecast for sales and profits has been replaced by a more cautious assessment of prospects (for nine-month 1996 results see Marketletter November 25).

October sales and gross earnings have risen sharply but pressure is reported on the vitamin C business in Germany, and drug prescribing in Germany has been sharply reduced because of the impending budget overshoot by doctors.