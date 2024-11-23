Cautious Merck KGaA

It is an open question whether German drugmaker Merck KGaA achieves a 30%-40% rise in profits in the current year, according to its chairman Hans Joachim Langmann, whose optimistic turn-of-year forecast for sales and profits has been replaced by a more cautious assessment of prospects (for nine-month 1996 results see Marketletter November 25).
October sales and gross earnings have risen sharply but pressure is reported on the vitamin C business in Germany, and drug prescribing in Germany has been sharply reduced because of the impending budget overshoot by doctors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze