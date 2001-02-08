Celebrex fails to gain label change backing

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has failed torecommend a change to the labeling of Pharmacia's arthritis drug Celebrex (celecoxib) which would have stated that the COX-2 inhibitor was superior to older non-steroidal anti-inflammatory analgesics in terms of gastrointestinal safety. Pharmacia had hoped to show a safety advantage in order to convince the FDA to relax warnings on the drug's label. Merck & Co's rival drug Vioxx (rofecoxib) was being reviewed for the same superiority claim on February 12, as the Marketletter went to press.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze