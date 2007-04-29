Cell Thera closes $37.2M offering

Cell Therapeutics has confirmed that it received around $37.2 million from the sale of 3% convertible preferred stock and warrants in a previously-announced registered offering to several institutional investors. CTI sold 37,200 shares of series B convertible preferred stock, together with warrants, at a negotiated price of $1,000 per share.

The preferred stock is convertible into 5,527,488 shares of common stock, at a conversion price of $6.73. The company also issued warrants to purchase up to 2,763,731 shares of common stock, with an exercise price of $6.48 per share.