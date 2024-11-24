The company was spun out from the University of Cambridge by developmental biologist Professor Azim Surani FRS, CBE, who wanted to further explore the potential of chromatin-related cell fate control mechanisms to deliver new treatments. From its origins, CellCentric built a network of research and evaluation relationships with over 25 leading academic research groups worldwide.
CellCentric investigated over 50 targets and mechanisms before focusing on p300/CBP and developing a small molecule inhibitor (CCS1477 – inobrodib).
