A biotech company focused on the development of a p300/CBP inhibitor to treat specific cancer types.

The company was spun out from the University of Cambridge by developmental biologist Professor Azim Surani FRS, CBE, who wanted to further explore the potential of chromatin-related cell fate control mechanisms to deliver new treatments. From its origins, CellCentric built a network of research and evaluation relationships with over 25 leading academic research groups worldwide.

CellCentric investigated over 50 targets and mechanisms before focusing on p300/CBP and developing a small molecule inhibitor (CCS1477 – inobrodib).