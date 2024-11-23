CellPro: Making Stem Cell Therapy A Reality

CellPro has carved itself a deserved reputation as the company most likely, through its cell separation technology, to deliver on one of the most exciting developments in biology, stem cell therapy. The company appears to be some distance ahead of its competitors in this field, both in terms of the quality of its technology and the stage of clinical development, with its lead product, Ceprate SC, already on the market in several European countries.
In an interview with the Marketletter, chief executive Richard Murdock noted that CellPro's Ceprate SC uses a core technology which is the basis of all subsequent cell separation products, regardless of the cell type being isolated. A heterogeneous cell population (in this case a bone marrow aspirate) is mixed with a specific monoclonal antibody which binds only to the target cells (eg CD34 for hematopoietic stem cells). The antibody is previously biotinylated (bound to biotin). After binding to the desired cells, the antibody-cell mixture is passed through a column containing beads coated with avidin, a compound with an extremely strong binding affinity for biotin. As a result, the antibody-bound cells remain in the column and can be harvested, while unwanted cell lineages pass through the column and can be discarded (although the same approach could be used to remove unwanted cell lines from a mixed population).
Theoretically, said Dr Murdock, this system could be used to separate out any cell for which an appropriate antibody has been found, although he believes that for the time being there are more than enough therapeutic applications in the area of hematological cell separation to keep the company busy for the foreseeable future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze