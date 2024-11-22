Celltech PDE IV Inhibitor For Asthma Shows Promise

Celltech of the UK has announced progress with several of its product development programs, including its phosphodiesterase IV inhibitor for asthma, and now has an impressive portfolio of novel therapeutics in Phase II clinical trials.

CDP 840, an orally-active PDE IV inhibitor which Celltech is developing in collaboration with Merck & Co of the USA, has shown potential therapeutic effects in asthma without adverse side effects, particularly nausea, which has plagued the development of these compounds. Three Phase IIa trials have now been concluded, and the data suggest that CDP 840 causes a significant inhibition of the late-phase allergic response compared to placebo. The data are not yet available as they have been submitted for presentation at the American Thoracic Society meeting to be held in New Orleans in May 1996.

Recruitment of patients into an efficacy study in mild-to-moderate asthma has been completed, and results from this are expected in the first half of 1996.