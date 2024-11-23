Celltech Reduces Losses

UK biotechnology company Celltech said that it has reduced its pretax losses for the six-month period ended March 31, 1996, from L4.1 million ($62.1 million) to L3.7 million. Sales for the period were up 32% to L9.5 million.
Celltech Biologics was the driving force behind the improved performance. The division achieved operating profits of L1.3 million, up 30%, and sales of L9.4 million, an increase of 30.5%.
Finance director Peter Allen said: "the first quarter of 1997 will be a very exciting time. We are on the threshold in terms of becoming profitable." The firm is expecting drug trials results in the interim.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze