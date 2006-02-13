Celsis Labs wins P&G and Mutual Pharma contracts

Celsis International, a UK-based microbial detection and analytical services provider, says that its US laboratory group has signed contracts with the URL Mutual Pharmaceutical Co and Procter & Gamble to provide contract analytical testing services.

Under the terms of its deal with Mutual, Celsis will provide testing services which support the former's extensive pipeline of generic products for regulatory approval, for a fee of around $1.5 million a year.

The company's contract with P&G covers the provision of full release testing for new product launches, including the required chemical analysis, microbiological assessment and sensory data needed by regulatory authorities in the approval process. Celsis says that it expects to generate $500,000 a year while working for P&G.