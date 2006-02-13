Celsis Labs wins P&G and Mutual Pharma contracts

Celsis International, a UK-based microbial detection and analytical services provider, says that its US laboratory group has signed contracts with the URL Mutual Pharmaceutical Co and Procter & Gamble to provide contract analytical testing services.
Under the terms of its deal with Mutual, Celsis will provide testing services which support the former's extensive pipeline of generic products for regulatory approval, for a fee of around $1.5 million a year.
The company's contract with P&G covers the provision of full release testing for new product launches, including the required chemical analysis, microbiological assessment and sensory data needed by regulatory authorities in the approval process. Celsis says that it expects to generate $500,000 a year while working for P&G.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze