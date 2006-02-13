Celtic Pharma announces second Ph III Xerecept study

USA-based private equity group Celtic Pharma Holding and Emeryville, California-headquartered Neurobiological Technologies say they have begun enrollment in a second Phase III trial of Xerecept (human corticotropin-releasing factor), which is being assessed as a treatment for peritumoral brain edema. The first Phase III trial, which was initiated last year (Marketletter September 5, 2005), demonstrated that the drug was safe and well-tolerated.

The new Phase III program will compare the efficacy of Xerecept with the corticosteroid dexamthasone, in patients also receiving low-dosage steroid treatment. The firms add that patients who complete the trial will be eligible for inclusion in a third open-label Phase III study

In November 2005, Celtic purchased the worldwide exclusive rights to the product from NTI, with the latter providing contractual services relating to further development of the compound. Paul Freiman, president of NTI, said that Xerecept "continues to hold great promise for those patients affected with the neurological symptoms related with swelling around brain cancers."