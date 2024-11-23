Centeon Begins Largest Worldwide Sepsis Study

Centeon is planning to conduct a 2,000-patient Phase III study to assessits antithrombin III product, Kybernin-P, as a treatment for sepsis, one of the toughest therapeutic targets to beat. The results of three Phase II studies have already suggested that the product could reduce 28-day mortality and organ failure in patients with severe sepsis.
Kypernin-P has already been on the market for several years for the prevention and therapy of clotting disorders in congenital or acquired AT III deficiency.
Centeon's study will be the largest ever undertaken in this indication, and involve 200 hospitals worldwide, including 80 in the USA and 120 in Europe, Israel and South Africa. The study will take about 18 months to complete.
