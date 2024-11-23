Centocor To Settle Litigation

Centocor has reached an agreement to settle the litigation broughtagainst it by PaineWebber R&D Partners II L P, on behalf of Centocor Partners III L P, relating to Centocor's distribution arrangement with Eli Lilly for ReoPro (abciximab).

Centocor is to pay CPIII investors $10.8 million, net of attorney's fees and expenses, an additional $5 million, if and when cumulative worldwide sales of ReoPro exceed $600 million, and possible additional payments totaling $2.2 million, dependent upon regulatory developments in Japan. The agreement also provides for revisions to the ReoPro

royalties payable to CPIII investors.