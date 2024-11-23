Centrafarm Makes Wholesaler Acquisition

Dutch generics firm Centrafarm is to take a 70% stake in Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler Quatropharma. The tie-up is understood to have been made in order to prepare the two companies for the effects of new legislation introduced by Dutch Health Minister Els Borst to reduce the price of pharmaceuticals.

Centrafarm is part of the German Stada group. The two companies will continue to operate under their separate names, and Quatropharma, which until now has only focused on brand-name medications, will add generics and parallel imports from the European Union to its drug wholesale business.