Cephalon posts loss for 1995

- Cephalon posted a loss in 1995 of $33 million, down from the year-earlier loss of $36.1 million. The loss per share was $1.63, compared with $2.13. Revenues advanced 117% to $47 million, resulting mainly from collaborative agreements, particularly with Chiron Corporation.

In the 1995 fourth quarter, the firm recorded revenues up 24.5% to $10.3 million, and a net loss of $11.8 million, compared with $9.9 million in the like, year-earlier quarter. The loss per share was $0.51, compared with $0.54. Operating expenses grew 47.7% in 1995 due to increased R&D activities. R&D expenditure for the year was $74 million, up 43.4%.