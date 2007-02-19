Cephalon sees 4th-qtr losses hit $4.9M

USA-based drug developer Cephalon says that, for the fourth quarter of 2006, it saw losses of $4.9 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a profit of $18.1 million for the final three months of 2005. Analysts polled by Thompson Financial had predicted that the firm would see earnings of $0.91 per share.
Cephalon said that, despite achieving a 44% expansion in its revenues, which reached $484.7 million and were ahead of analysts expectations, its income had been hit by a series of acquisition-related charges, resulting in the overall loss.
