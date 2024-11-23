Saturday 23 November 2024

Cephalon Starts Phase III Modafinil Trials

14 August 1994

Cephalon has begun Phase III clinical trials of modafinil, its treatment for narcolepsy. The sleep disorder affects around 125,000 people in the USA, according to the company.

The company says it plans to conduct the two double-blind trials, which will evaluate modafinil's efficacy in reducing the number of daytime sleep attacks, at more than 40 leading sleep research centers across the USA. After initial screening, patients will receive modafinil or placebo daily for nine weeks. Cephalon licenses modafinil from Laboratoires Lafon of France, and has exclusive rights to market the product in the USA, the UK, Republic of Ireland and Mexico.

Cephalon also says it is expecting data analysis of Phase II/III studies of its lead product Myotrophin (recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to be completed in the first quarter of 1995.

