Ceragenix and academic partners see positive ceragenin study data

US drugmaker Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals says that one of a family of compounds it is jointly developing with Vanderbilt University in Nashville and Utah's Brigham Young University shows potential virucidal activity in vitro against multiple HIV strains. The compounds, called ceragenins, were invented by Paul Savage at Brigham Young's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and are synthetically produced small-molecule drugs capable of electrostatic interaction with certain viruses, fungi and bacteria.
Ceragenix obtained an exclusive license for the product, while its academic partners have jointly filed for a patent on the CSA technology. The company says that it has submitted a 510K application to the Food and Drug Administration seeking clearance to commercialize the technology.
