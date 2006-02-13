Ceragenix/CDC enter antibiofilm program

Ceragenix, a US development-stage biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a Cooperative R&D Agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate the efficacy of its Ceracide antimicrobial coating for the prevention of bacterial biofilm growth on medical devices.

The CRADA will utilize the CDC's Biofilm Reactor, a specially-designed device that is able to reproducibly grow biofilms in an environment mimicking the body conditions under which they usually form, including the effects of fluid turbulence.

A biofilm is a slime-like multicellular bacterial colony that may form when bacteria attach to medical devices such as catheters, vascular grafts or endotracheal tubes, causing infections that are resistant to conventional antibiotics.