Changes In Personnel At Pfizer

Following the retirement of Robert Neimeth as vice president of Pfizer Inc and president of the International Pharmaceuticals Group at Pfizer of the USA, the company has reorganized its business to form the Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Group, headed by Henry McKinnell (Marketletter October 7).
Additional changes to become effective from January 1, 1997, are as follows:
David Shedlarz is elected senior vice president, Pfizer Inc; Karen Katen and Vic Micati to become executive vice presidents of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Group; Mohand Sidi Said becomes senior vice president and area president, Asia/Africa/Middle East; Ian Read is appointed senior vice president and area president, Canada/Latin America; Robert Norton becomes senior vice president, employee resources; Hugh O'Conner to senior vice president, operations and planning; and Gary Jortner and Evan Norris are elected vice presidents, product development Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Group.
