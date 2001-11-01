ChemGenex starts trial of APL drug

ChemGenex Therapeutics has begun patient enrollment in a pilot PhaseI/II clinical study of its anticancer agent Ceflatonin as a potential treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Over the course of the trial, patients will receive 24-hour intravenous infusions of the drug for 14 days, every four weeks, until they achieve a complete remission or have no response for three months. Those who achieve remission will go on to a second phase, with Ceflatonin delivered daily for seven days every four weeks, for up to 12 cycles of therapy.
