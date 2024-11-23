Chemical Divestment For Hoechst?

A senior board member of the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals group Hoechst has indicated that it could sell a minority stake in its chemical business, reports the Financial Times. The move would be part of a group reorganization program.
Hoechst has already indicated that it intends to separate out its pharmaceuticals business, Hoechst Marion Roussel (Marketletters passim), and is now saying it plans to run its core chemicals division as a separate business in an effort to increase attractiveness to investors.
The group's share price is thought to be relatively low by the financial community in relation to chemical and drug competitors.
