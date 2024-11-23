ChemTrak Gets US Appro for H pylori kit

ChemTrak has been granted marketing clearance in the USA for its rapid test for Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium thought to be a primary cause of peptic ulcers and gastritis, and which has been linked to gastric cancer.
ChemTrak's test is an inexpensive, disposable, single-use, whole-blood vehicle that renders a yes-or-no result on the presence of H. pylori antibodies within nine minutes. The test has received marketing clearance for use by doctors and other clinicians in office or clinical settings.
The kit will be marketed in the USA by the Astra Merck joint venture, which expects to market the test under the tradename Hp Chek directly to physicians and clinical institutions as a companion product for its anti-secretory prescription medication Prilosec (omeprazole), a leading treatment for ulcers. ChemTrak's agreement with Astra Merck also grants the right to market the test in the non-prescription, over-the-counter market, for which ChemTrak will seek separate FDA clearance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze