Child-Resistant Containers In The UK

From January 1, 1995, UK pharmacists will dispense all medicines in containers with child-resistant caps, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain has announced. Pharmacists currently use child-resistant containers only for solid-form, not liquid, medicine bottles, because the syrup in some liquid medicines can cause the caps of certain child-resistant containers to stick.
The Society says that it satisfied that by January 1995 "non-stick" child-resistant caps will be available for pharmacists to use for prescription medicines and other liquid medicines which pharmacists measure out from the dispensary. It is also currently in negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry about the possibility of using child-resistant containers for all manufacturers' packs of liquid medicines.
