A study of China's drug market has found evidence of significant changes, including a large fall in traditional Chinese medicine use (22% from 1999 to 2003). Marks & Clark, a European patent and trade mark law firm, produced its China report to study patent filing in the automobile, drugs and telecommunications sectors.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the report notes that, in 1998, only the Chinese Academy of Sciences was among the top 10 patent filers, out of all Chinese institutions. By 2003, seven of the top 10 were Chinese, including the top five.

Tim Andrews, a partner at the law firm, commented on the trend: "Chinese companies still have a long way to go in the pharmaceuticals sector to challenge western dominance. Most of China's top patent filers are academic institutions."