China begins licensed Tamiflu production

China's State Food and Drug Administration has approved production of the antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) by local drugmaker, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group. The agency confirmed that domestically produced Tamiflu is as effective and safe as the imported version, manufactured by Swiss drug major Roche.

Roche awarded a license to produce Tamiflu in China to its Shanghai-based partner last December. The People's Daily, a government-owned newspaper, reports that clinical trials under SFDA scrutiny were carried out from March this year onwards. Reports are emerging of new outbreaks of avian influenza in north-west China.