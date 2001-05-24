China cuts prices of widely-used antibiotics

China's pharmaceutical pricing authorities have ordered reductions inthe prices of the 69 most frequently-used antibiotics by an average of 20%, reports the Xinhua news agency.

This is the second reduction in prices of antibiotics in the past six months, and follows severe public criticism of high drug prices. It is expected that these latest price reductions will save consumers as much as 2 billion renminbi ($241.6 million).

It is also reported by the municipal statistics bureau in the country's capital, Beijing, that the city leads the country in terms of per capita spending on health care. Figures show that the average Beijing resident spent 589 renminbi on health care last year, up 14.7% over the previous year, with spending on pharmaceuticals in the city averaging 393 renminbi per capita.