China drugmaker study unit opens in Singapore

Singapore has set up a new Singapore $10.0 million ($6.5 million) research center to equip domestic companies dealing in the pharmaceutical sector with the skills and knowledge to seize growing business opportunities in the Chinese market.
The Lien Chinese Enterprise Research Center, Singapore's first for the study of Chinese enterprises, aims to promote a better understanding of Chinese health care and drugmakers' behavior and strategies.
The Straits Times newspaper reported that the center will examine both China-based businesses and ethnic Chinese Singaporeans in Singapore.
