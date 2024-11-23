China Launches Health Service Reforms

China has launched wide-ranging health service reforms, which willimpose cost limits and budget ceilings. The number of drugs and treatments that doctors will be able to prescribe without charge is to be significantly limited, and doctors are also to be restricted in the type of drugs and treatments they will be allowed to undertake.
Medical care reimbursable by the state will, in future, cover only 1,156 drugs that doctors will be allowed to prescribe; patients will have to pay privately for any items not on the official list. This restriction is aimed at controlling surging medical bills and stopping doctors accepting illicit payments from drug manufacturers.
Chinese state health care spending rose from 2.7 billion renminbi in 1978 to 55.8 billion renminbi ($6.71 billion) in 1994, and this trend has continued. The municipal government in the capital, Beijing, now estimates that its own health care spending in 1997 could rise to 8.7 billion renminbi from 6.6 billion renminbi in 1996, if reforms are not introduced quickly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze