China Medical System starts trading on AIM

China Medical System Holdings, a profitable Chinese group which focuses on R&D, manufacturing, distributing and marketing of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment primarily in China, on June 26 commenced trading of its ordinary shares on the London, UK, Alternative Investment Market under the ticker symbol CMSH.

At the issue price of 138 pence per share, the placing raised around L10.0 million ($19.9 million) gross for the company and on admission the market capitalization at the issue price is L65.2 million.

Evolution Securities and Evolution Securities China are acting as the nominated adviser, and financial adviser and broker respectively.